BAE to assemble electric hybrid buses for New York City

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott manufacturer is continuing its history of supplying downstate with high-quality hybrid products.

B-A-E Systems has been selected by the New York City Transit Authority to assemble 435 electric hybrid power and propulsion systems for the city’s new line of buses.

The new products, named the Series-E system, will help reduce carbon emissions as well as the vehicle’s fuel consumption.

With the manufacturing of the systems sustaining more than 13-hundred jobs at the Endicott site, B-A-E’s Steve Trichka believes it’s a win-win for Greater Binghamton and New York City.

“The fact that we’re a New York state business adds to that benefit. So, not only are we delivering a great product to New York City that allows them to run their buses more efficiently and clean the air, but it provides an economic benefit to upstate New York, without incentive to send the work to upstate New York. So, it’s just a complete win-win for the state,” says Trichka.

Trichka said that it may take anywhere from a year and a half to two years before all the systems are installed and the buses are rolled out in the city.