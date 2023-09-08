ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – BAE Systems is one of three suppliers chosen to create an electric battery for a zero emissions aircraft.

The company Eve Air Mobility is creating an electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and BAE Systems in Endicott was chosen to create and implement the power supply for the project.

The battery will allow the e-VTOL aircraft to operate with zero emissions and low noise. The craft will have a roughly 60 mile flight range with the ability to carry 4 passengers.

Chief Engineer at BAE Josh Stewart says that the company has over 25 years of experience when it comes to electrifying propulsion systems, and although something like this project has never been done before, he’s confident his team will set the standard for aerospace moving forward.

“And I wouldn’t want to work on anything else,” Stewart said. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before. Electric propulsion of aircraft is brand new. And here at BAE Systems, we’re at the heart of that. Which is providing key components to the electric propulsion system on the aircraft.”

Stewart says the the e-VTOL has to be able to lift off and land vertically, meaning it has to have an enormous amount of power to hover above the ground.

Eve says that the aircraft is cheaper than others, requires less parts, is environmentally sustainable, and makes little noise.

The craft is slated to be operational in 2026.