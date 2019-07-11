BAE partners with BOCES to hold STEM camp

BAE is partnering with BOCES this week to show kids just what their future could hold.

44 students between the ages of 12 and 15 attended the B-A-E Systems STEM camp where they learned about problem solving, creativity, and technology. The themes this year were artificial intelligence and automation. Engineers from BAE helped the students with their individual projects, being a mentor for them throughout the process. Raj Rai, Engineering Director and Deputy Site Executive for BAE, says that it’s important for the students to learn through real world experience.

“We make products that fly, aircrafts. We help protect the war fighter, and this is just opening their eyes a little bit more to show them what we do Family and friends joined the students as they presented their projects and received a certificate for their hard work. The kids competed in a maze race with robots that they created in teams themselves.”

Rai says that he hopes that this will encourage them to seek out local STEM careers in the future.