BINGHAMTON, NY – BAE Systems in Endicott is selling its hybrid propulsion drive trains to another major city transit system.

BAE announced a contract to sell 220 electric drive systems to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, or SEPTA, which serves Greater Philadelphia.

There’s also an option for another 120 over the next 3 years.

The buses will be outfitted with the Series E-R model which allows the hybrid buses to go fully electric during specific sections of their routes.

“Shut the engine off and for limited distances drive through a campus or a hospital area or areas designated by the transit agency as what we call ‘green zones’ so they move silently and emissions-free with their engine off,” says Hroncich,

Hroncich says the new technology allows lower emissions without investing in the expensive infrastructure for charging all electric buses or switching to hydrogen fuel.

He says BAE has already been testing the systems in its own backyard, selling hybrid buses to B-C Transit that designate Binghamton University as a no-emissions green zone.

BAE is hiring.

More info at BAESystems.com/careers.