ENDICOTT, NY – BAE Systems in Endicott is looking to combine 2 areas of expertise in an effort to electrify flying vehicles.

BAE announced a multi-million dollar investment in its facilities in the Huron campus as it looks to develop electric motors for aircraft.

Already a leader in flight control technology, BAE Endicott has also made advancements in its hybrid and all-electric transit buses.

Now its developing the means to produce all electric aircraft.

The plan is to start with small planes and quad helicopters that can carry people and goods.

Chief Engineer Matt Boecke says the aircraft may provide a solution to urban congestion.

“I have 3 young boys and I tell them I’m working on making flying cars. In the world that I grew up in, which had The Jetsons, we have the robot vacuum now, we have the robot dog now and now we’re getting the flying cars. In the world of science fiction and what you knew as a kid, and what you’re actually bringing to fruition, it’s incredibly exciting,” says Boecke.

Boecke says BAE has already increased its footprint in Endicott to accommodate the research and advanced manufacturing.

He says the company is close to moving from the R and D stage to certification with manufacturing beginning later this decade.

While the technology isn’t there yet to electrify large jumbo jets, Boecke predicts that hybrid models may be developed in the near future.