BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking to make your Valentine’s Day extra special.

In honor of Monday’s holiday, the Sheriff’s office has posted on Facebook that they are taking all tips on ex lovers who may be breaking the law.

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car or are endangering our community? Give us a tip with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” they wrote, “This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of silver bracelets, free transportation, and a local stay with accommodations.”

Want to take them up on it? Tips can be submitted electronically at http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or give them a call at 607-778-196.