TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing local infant has been found safe.

Shortly before 8:30 on Monday night, police responded to a report of a missing baby from a residence on Route 17C in Owego.

After an investigation, police located the baby safe with the custodial parent.

No criminal charges have been filed.

A Facebook post early Tuesday morning had over 30,000 shares looking for the baby girl.