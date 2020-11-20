B.U. to host “Let Us Dream” conference

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University is co-hosting an international virtual conference aimed at sharing ideas and making the world a better place.

The Let Us Dream conference, a partnership between B.U. and Christ University in India, is a three day event that runs tomorrow through Sunday.

The discussions are broken into three themes: education, health and social initiatives.

The goal is to share best practices and strategies between both researchers and practitioners.

Associate Professor Liz Anderson is a co-organizer of the education panels.

She calls it a grassroots effort to promote community improvement initiatives.

“It’s really in the spirit of bringing people together, sharing, inspiring, empowering. And it’s all based around how do we come together and plan and hope for a better future,” she says.

This year, the focus will likely center around ways in which the pandemic has worsened disparities in access to education, healthcare and social programs.

Each day runs from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM and begins with keynote speakers, a celebration of unsung heroes, some live music and then a separation into various panel discussions.

To register for the free event, go to http://LetUsDream.org.