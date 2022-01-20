VESTAL, NY – Binghamton University is looking to build upon a successful Fall semester as students return to campus next week.

More than 18,000 students will join nearly 3,000 faculty and staff as classes resume on Monday.

Per a state mandate, all students, on and off campus, will need to have received a booster shot or get one on arrival assuming they qualify.

Students are asked to perform a self-test before coming and everyone will get a rapid test after they arrive.

The mask mandate is still in effect, however there will be no restrictions on capacity or class sizes and all classes are expected to be in-person.

BU spokesman Ryan Yarosh says the university will remain flexible and follow the evolving guidelines.

“We have a 99% vaccination rate here at Binghamton. We were one of the first to reach that rate, very early on. Our students, they embrace that,” he said.

A rapid testing operation is set up in the Mandela Room in the Old University Union.

Yarosh says the school has plenty of testing capacity and will continue to conduct random surveillance testing.