Supporters of an embattled Binghamton University professor are rising to her defense after conservative national media outlets have attacked her for her controversial stand on classroom participation.



The Latin American Student Union at B-U is holding a rally at 4 this afternoon on campus in support of Sociology Professor Ana Maria Candela.



According to Fox News, Candela wrote in her original syllabus for her Social Change, Introduction to Sociology spring course that she would be following a practice known as “progressive stacking” during classroom discussions.



The syllabus allegedly went on to indicate that non-whites, women and those who are shy and quiet would get priority over white males when raising their hands.



A university spokesman released a statement saying the syllabus and progressive stacking violate the school’s Faculty Staff Handbook and that the section has since been removed.



However, the Sociology Department issued a letter to the administration disputing the assertion that progressive stacking is antithetical to the goals laid out in the faculty handbook.



It argues that her approach is in keeping with others goals and policies pursued by the university in an effort to include the voices of often marginalized populations.



The department went on to criticize the administration’s alleged lack of support for Candela who it says has been receiving hate mail and threatening messages due to the conservative media attention.



Candela is also receiving support from the Women’s Student Union and the editorial board of the student newspaper Pipe Dream.