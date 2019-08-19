B.U. students move in for new year ahead

VESTAL, N.Y. – With classes starting this week, Vestal is once again bustling with thousands of college students.

Binghamton University students moved back into town this weekend as classes begin on Wednesday.

Of approximately 17,900 students, 2,900 are freshman, 1,000 are transfers, and 1,600 are graduate students.

Junior Economics Major Chester Durkins falls into the transfers category.

Originally from California, he says he’s excited to finally start his life as a Bearcat.

“My family and I came out to the east coast to visit a couple of campuses, checked out Binghamton and fell in love with the place. Not too big not too small of a campus. Been walking around checking everything out been a great way to stay in shape,” says Durkins III.

Money magazine ranked Binghamton University as it’s 33rd best college for your money on its 2019 list.

B.U.’s student body is pretty geographically diverse with 39% of students coming from Upstate New York with 7% from Broome and Tioga Counties.

27% are from Long Island and 22% of students are from New York City.

There will also be 550 new international students joining the campus community from over 40 different countries including China, India, Turkey and South Korea.