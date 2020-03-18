B.U. students look to spread awareness of the national debt

VESTAL, NY – Before classes were suspended, some Binghamton University students were looking to spread awareness about a concern that could have major implications for their generation.

Up to Us is a campus-based initiative looking to spread awareness about the national debt, with about 150 college campuses involved.

The group is non-partisan, and uses face-to-face conversations, as well as a pledge that gets sent to federal representatives to express their concerns.

B.U. junior Kristen Seward says that with the debt at $23.4 trillion and growing, it’s time to do something now.

“So I think the idea is that we’ve kind of accepted you know, how the spending’s gotten to where we are when it comes to Social Security, Medicare, climate change, you know all the things that we care about as students, I think it’s more important to just advocate for their fiscal outlook moving forward then to I guess dwell on who made the decision and how we got here,” she said.

Seward says this year she’d like to expand the effort off of campus and into the community.

She says anyone who’d like more information can sign the pledge online at Its Up to Us, or visit Up to Us Bing on social media.