VESTAL, NY – Binghamton University is now requiring all residential students get the booster before the Spring 2022 semester.

In an online letter sent out yesterday, the campus stated that anyone eligible to receive it is required to get the shot by January 20th or within thirty days of becoming eligible if that date falls after January 20th.

As of December 29th, off-campus students are not required to get it, but it is encouraged they do.

Students with a previous University-approved medical or religious exemption will not need to get the booster, but weekly testing will still be in place.

The university stated this move is in response to the widespread of the Omicron Variant and the recent CDC guidelines.

This letter comes after the university already pushed back the start of the semester from the 18th to the 23rd.