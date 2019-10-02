B.U. administrator returns to night two on Jeopardy!

So far, so good for the Binghamton University administrator competing on America’s Favorite Quiz Show.

Binghamton’s own Kevin Boettcher returns to Jeopardy as the one-day champion, after dominating last night’s game.

In his fifty-five second interview with Alex Trebek, Boettcher shared a story about teaching his newborn son to say “dada” while his wife was away, although he admits it didn’t work.

While Boettcher did not guess correctly in final Jeopardy, he wagered a small amount of three thousand dollars against his total of twenty-six thousand dollars.

You can watch Jeopardy tonight at 7:30 pm on WIVT to see if Boettcher will advance to tomorrow’s game.