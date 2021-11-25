B.H.S. students feed the community on Thanksgiving in to go style

BINGHAMTON, NY – In honor of Thanksgiving, Binghamton High School National Honors Society students do what they can to give back to the community.

For the last couple years this dinner has looked a little different due to the pandemic.

Students now set up tents outside the front and back of the school and anyone can come up and grab as many take home meals as they need.

There were also toys being handed out to children as well.

Co-President of the National Honors Society, Cody Luckey, says hes very thankful for the opportunity to give back.

“It really is a great feeling. There really isn’t much else that gets better than seeing people who really need help and giving them free food especially because it’s a necessity and giving them the opportunity to have a great holiday,” he says.

Luckey also says he hopes within the next couple years they will be able to go back to their sit down thanksgiving dinners they used to do prior to COVID.

Around 600 cold to-go meals were handed out this morning to any community member that showed up.