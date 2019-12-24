B.C Transit receives anonymous donation for free rides

BINGHAMTON – A generous donation means Broome County Transit will have plenty of resources for the holidays.

B.C. Transit received an anonymous donation that will allow the company to provide lots of bus rides for this season.

111 single-use and 50 two-ride passes will be handed out to those in need.

Transit Commissioner Greg Kilmer was contacted by a private citizen who wanted to provide free rides to those who had places to be but little money to get there.

Officials say the anonymous donor wanted to play “Secret Santa” and lift spirits for as many transit riders as possible.

Passes will be provided for people who need rides to medical centers, work, or even grocery stores.