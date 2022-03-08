BINGHAMTON, NY – B-C Transit is receiving another shot of federal stimulus to help cover some of its operational costs during the pandemic.



The county bus system is getting 1 point 8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.



The money is intended to cover additional cleaning and disinfecting costs and other losses due to COVID-19.



This comes on the heels of 3 million dollars last Summer to pay for 6 new electric, zero-emission buses and a pledge of more than 27 million dollars over the next 5 years as part of the bipartisan infrastructure act.