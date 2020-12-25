B.C. Sheriff’s Department raises money for Mercy House

ENDICOTT, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Department was able to raise money for a local non-profit by putting down the razor for the month of November.

The department was able to donate $3,900 to the Mercy House from money raised through No Shave November.

Any member of the department who wished to take part paid $50, with their local union adding another $500 donation.

Both Sergeant Eric Kuhr and Mercy House Executive Director Linda Cerra see this partnership as a beneficial one.

“Yeah, it feels really great to give money to Mercy House. They help out the terminally ill at the end. So, it’s great for us to be able to, in a small way, help them out,” he said.

“We’re just amazed at the overall support of the community. So, we have a few groups that come each year and donate. Sheriff Harder and his team have been such a huge support to Mercy House. We appreciate them, not only what they do for Mercy House, but of course, for the service that they provide our community,” said Cerra.

Cerra says the funds raised will go towards anything from the food for residents, to medical supplies, to comfort and care for the residents and their loved ones.