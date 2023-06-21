BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Ralph Carson on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Carson is on an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Family Offence and was last known to frequent the Hawley Street area of the City of Binghamton. Carson is a 6’1 white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on the location of Carson is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.