BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Public Library is now offering a new program thanks to a major grant and partnership.

The Klee Foundation gave $75,000 to the Friends of the Broome County Public Library.

The Peer Support Partnership Program will work as a safe space for individuals.

This is a two year pilot program in partnership with Catholic Charities of Broome County.

Library Director Josias Bartram says the purpose of the program is to find a way to better serve patrons that struggle with mental health, homelessness or addiction.

“Libraries have always been in the business of providing services of the community in response to the needs that are there and as these needs have grown and as we have seen more people come to the library for shelter. It is very clear that we need to be actively involved in providing solutions, providing services and providing options for these patrons,” he says.

Bartram adds the library has always been a welcoming and judgment-free environment and it intends to stay that way.

The program will be near the entrance of the Library off to the left, in the Library’s Public Lounge.

Catholic Charities will provide two Peer Support Specialists for a total of 39 hours per week.