B.C. Legislature hosts night of competitive culinary fun

TOWN OF MAINE – The Broome County Legislature hosted a night of competitive culinary fun for local youth before they met for a legislative session.

Broome County has partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension to host its annual Fresh from the Farm Cooking Contest.

The theme for this years contest is Just Desserts and the only requirements for the dish are that its ingredients are locally made.

The three youth groups that participated this year are Cornell Cooperative Extension, the 4-H Club, and the VINES Group.

Chairman of the Legislature Dan Reynolds feels this event allows for the agricultural community to be highlighted and for kids to learn hands on about health, economics and agriculture.

“It’s about bringing the community together its about bringing people together and anytime we get a chance to bring the youth of our community together to highlight the agriculture in our area and to help promote that as well. Its important that we do that, its not only important just for the youth but its important for our entire community,” Reynolds says.

The three person panel of judges included 2019 National 4-H youth in Action Award winner Clyde Van Dyke.

Attendees were also allowed to sample dishes and vote on their favorite.