B.C. Jail holds open house as part of Sheriff’s Week

TOWN OF DICKINSON – The public had the opportunity to learn about what sort of tools and techniques are being used to keep the community safe.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder held an open house at the Public Safety Building last week.

That includes having special vehicles, including military and flood rescue trucks on display.

Plus, there were K-9 demonstrations and some tactical equipment that visitors could try on for themselves.

Harder says the event is held to raise peoples’ awareness of what the Sheriff’s Office is capable of and what they do.

“We do this every year, we also give a tour of inside the jail so they have an idea of what a pod looks like. But we bring out the boats, the military vehicles we’ve used in the floods in the past, the jail transport vehicles, our command vehicles, the squad van,” he says.

Children were also given the opportunity to get fingerprinted for their own ID cards.

The open house was part of Sheriff’s Week.