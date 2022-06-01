BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has scheduled a special COVID vaccination clinic for children Thursday now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved a booster shot for kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

The Health Department, located at 225 Front Street in Binghamton, is offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine either as a first dose, second dose or booster tomorrow from 3 to 5 p.m.



To be eligible for the booster, children must be at least 5 months since receiving their first 2 Pfizer vaccines.



The special clinic will be held following the department’s weekly vax clinic which is held each Thursday from 1 to 3.



To register, go to the county’s website.



Walk-ins are welcome.