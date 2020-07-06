B.C. Health Department warns of two locations that have brushes with COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department is warning the public about two locations where people recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lee’s Nail Salon on West State Street is still operating but an employee of the business has come down with the virus.

County officials say if you were in the salon between June 28th and July 3rd, you may have come in contact with that worker.

They ask you to quarantine yourself for fourteen days, and to contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms including coughing, fever, and shortness of breath.

The Health Department says the Vestal Farmer’s Market also had a visitor with COVID-19.

The person was at the Farmer’s Market on June 27th.

The department asks you to quarantine yourself until July 11th.