TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Whether it’s a foster home or a forever home, pets at the Broome County Dog Shelter are in need of assistance as the facility reaches full capacity.

In an effort to address their record high number of dogs, the shelter announced the start of their fostering program. The free program allows potential foster guardians to house and care for one of the dogs month by month as they wait to be adopted by their forever family.

Broome County Dog Shelter Manager Kelly Conlon says the fostering program is perfect for college students and those who are not yet sure about adoption.

“If you want to just take a first step or maybe a steppingstone for this dog into getting to his forever home, give them a foster home for possibly a month, maybe two months, maybe forever. But we really need some of these dogs to get out of the shelters so we can help more,” said Conlon.

For those that can’t foster a dog but still want to help, the shelter is in dire need of volunteers for a variety of duties including dog walking, cleaning, and more. They are also accepting donations.

To access the foster questionnaire, click here. For the volunteering application, click here.