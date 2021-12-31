BINGHAMTON, NY – Every year, this organization gives back to numerous organizations and has been doing so since 1971.

The Board of Directors of Broome County Community Charities is the host organization of the PGA Tour Champions Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

This year, it will donate a total of $703,376 to organizations such as those that facilitate in the operations of the DSGO, American Heart Association, area Junior Golf Programs, both UHS and Lourdes Hospital Foundations, and more.

This years total now brings the total charitable donations to over $19 million.