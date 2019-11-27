Azizi the Giraffe leaving Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville is preparing for a bittersweet farewell as it says goodbye to its latest giraffe calf.

Animal Adventure announced on its Facebook page yesterday that eight-month-old Azizi will be relocated to the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park east of Dallas.

The park says Azizi has matured more quickly than his older brother Tajiri and has been weaned from his mother April.

As he grows, he will need to be separated from his brother and his father Oliver.

The now nearly nine foot tall Azizi will join another male calf to start a new giraffe exhibit at East Texas Zoo.