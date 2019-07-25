Aviation manufacturer Ametek is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the Greater Binghamton area.

The aerospace company held an open house and luncheon for its 115 employees, retired workers and guests today at its facility in the Airport Corporate Park in the Town of Chenango. Employees posed for a group photo and offered tours. Ametek Power and Data Systems is one of 150 operating facilities the company has around the world. The local operation makes black boxes, power distribution systems and more for a variety of customers including Boeing and the military. Director of Operations Rich Murphy says Ametek Binghamton is well-positioned for the next 25 years.

“Nobody has any concerns about the business slowing down here. The concern is what’s the next program going to be, how are we going to effectively integrate that and how are we going to build that for the future.”

Murphy says the company occasionally has openings for high-skilled manufacturing and systems engineering. And it’s looking to increase its local exposure through community events like the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.