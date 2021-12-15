ENDICOTT, NY – Plans are being finalized for the first phase of improvements being made to Washington Avenue in Endicott.

The Village is holding 2 informational meetings today to solicit feedback from residents and business owners on their preferences for how the Avenue should look.

This revitalization project focuses largely on the streetscape using 6 million dollars Endicott received from the Greater Binghamton Fund years ago.

Upgrades include new lighting, landscaping, curbs and sidewalks.

Joe Becker has owned Faces Barbershop on the Avenue since 2013.

He encourages other business owners to get engaged with the process.

“When we all come together, we want what’s best for Endicott. What better aspect are you going to get than from people who are there every day. The Avenue gets kind of a bad rap for some of the things that go on. Some of it is warranted and some of it is not. It’s actually a really great place to own a business and have a community of people that come and support. It’s really a good place to be,” says Becker.

Becker sits on an advisory board that has been assisting the village and Delta Engineers with developing the plans.

Becker says he expects the plans to be finalized in January and work to begin in the Spring.

The village is also beginning the process of determining what to do with the 10 million dollar Downtown

Revitalization Initiative grant it received from the state this month.

You can find more information about the plans at TheAveInEndicott.com.