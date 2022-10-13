BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In wake of Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines announced today that all newly announced routes to Fort Myers (RSW) have been postponed, including flights from the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).

“We will continue to monitor the rebuilding effort in Southwest Florida and look forward to establishing a base at RSW in the future and adding back the previously announced routes,” said Courtney Goff, Communications Manager for Avelo Airlines. “Avelo is always looking at new opportunities and cities to potentially add to BGM in the future. We are still working closely with our area partners and will continue to be involved in the community to strengthen awareness for future growth opportunities.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar released a statement on the announcement.

“We understand this was a difficult decision for Avelo to make, but one that we support given the impact to Fort Myers and surrounding areas following Hurricane Ian,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Our hearts are with the people of Fort Myers in the aftermath of this devastating storm. When they rebuild their community, we hope to reestablish our direct flight to RSW.”

Service from BGM to Orlando will still continue as planned, with the first flight departing from Binghamton on November 16th.