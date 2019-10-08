Ava’s Little Heroes surpasses fundraising goal

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y – Animal Adventure Park fans locally and from around the world have stepped up in a big way to support disabled children in our area.

This morning, Animal Adventure presented over 42 thousand dollars to Helping Celebrate Abilities, formerly known as the Handicapped Children’s Association.

The money was raised during the park’s annual Ava’s Little Heroes campaign.

Rather than hold a fundraising event, this year Ava’s Little Heroes went completely digital, collecting donations online.

Animal Adventure owners Jordan and Colleen Patch started the charity in honor of their daughter Ava who was born with a serious brain condition that caused multiple seizures.

She’s doing much better these days following surgery and, according to Jordan, because of services she receives from the HCA.

“Being the father of a special needs child, this year specifically, we’ve really seen the benefits of the HCA firsthand and we could not think of a better organization to be the recipient,” said Jordan.

Of the more than 42 grand, 15 thousand is earmarked to support the HCA’s services to children enrolled at the Discovery Center which Ava attends.

The Ava’s Little Heroes campaign had set a goal of 20 thousand dollars which it more than doubled.