The foundation for the parent company of NYSEG is showing its support for the United Way.

The Avangrid Foundation announced a $50,000 grant to the United Way of Broome County’s 2019/2020 community campaign.

The money will be used to support community projects and local health and human service programs by the United Way and its partner agencies.

Avangrid, which also owns Rochester Gas and Electric, is supporting nineteen other United Way chapters across its Upstate New York territory.