BINGHAMTON, NY – Plenty of local school districts remain closed today following Monday night’s heavy snow.

However, the high school will be open to students and families who need food, internet access, a place to charge electronic devices or just somewhere to get warm.

Families and students can also pick up meals between 11 and 1 at East Middle School, MacArthur Elementary and the high school.

Additionally, Broome Senior Centers are open for the day and community members are welcome to take shelter for the day there or at the Broome County Public Library.

Open shelters are below:

Broome West Senior Center

2801 Wayne St., Endwell

(607) 785-1777 (lunch reservations)

(607) 785-3427 (programming)



Eastern Broome Senior Center

27 Golden Lane, Harpursville

(607) 693-2069



First Ward Senior Center

226 Clinton St., Binghamton

(607) 729-6214 (lunch reservations)

(607) 797-2307 (programming)



Johnson City Senior Center

30 Brocton St., Johnson City

(607) 797-1149 (lunch reservations)

(607) 797-3145 (programming)



Northern Broome Senior Center

12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point

(607) 692-3405



North Shore Towers Community Center

24 Isbell St., Binghamton

(607) 772-6214



Vestal Senior Center

201 Main St., Vestal

(located in old Vestal Jr. High School Café)

(607) 754-9596