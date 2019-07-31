Autism Awareness Walk taking place Saturday

DEPOSIT, N.Y. – A tradition of raising awareness for children with autism readies for another year.

Deposit’s 3rd Annual Autism Awareness Walk will be taking place Saturday.

Proceeds from the event benefit Autism Speaks, a national organization that is dedicated to helping those across the autism spectrum.

Jenny Woodberry serves as the President of the Deposit Autism Awareness Committee.

She got involved because of her daughter and nephew who both have autism.

She says it’s incredible seeing how much the community supports their mission.

“It’s an amazing feeling. On a mom level to see other people that get involved and understand what parents go through raising a child with autism. To see people just willingly get involved it’s amazing just no other words can express it,” she said.

Registration begins at 8:15 am Saturday at Deposit Central School on 2nd Street.

The 5K run will start at 9:00 am and the walk will begin at 10:00 am.