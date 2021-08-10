Officials say 2 people transported from Volunteer High with unknown injuries unrelated to report of shooter

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people have been transported by EMS from Volunteer High School after police responded to an active shooter call Tuesday morning.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stated in a post that deputies responded to the school just before 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an active shooter. No injuries have been reported, and a suspect has not been located.

During a media briefing Tuesday morning, Chris Vaughan of the Church Hill Rescue Squad said no gunshot wounds had been reported at the school. However, two people have reportedly been transported by Hawkins County EMS. The extent of those injuries is unknown and they are reportedly unrelated to gunfire, according to Fawn.

“The call was just that there was a possible active shooter and someone had a pistol,” Vaughan said. “Hawkins County EMS has transported two people and their injuries unknown, conditions unknown.”

According to Vaughan, students from Volunteer High were screened before they entered the buses that transported them from the school to check for injuries.

“Essentially, it comes down to that’s the most precious thing you have is the children, your most defenseless,” Vaughan said. “Obviously getting the resources there quickly, and that definitely happened. It was a sea of blue lights before I could get from Surgoinsville to Volunteer.”

Vaughan said previous drills and preparation played a big part in the fast response from police and other agencies.

Matt Hixson, the Hawkins County Director of Schools, said that students will likely not return to school Tuesday after they are reunited with their parents at the National Guard Armory in Mount Carmel.

Hixson said around 11:30 a.m. that he expects the reunification process for students and parents to take about two more hours.

Hixson said he was grateful for the response from multiple agencies Tuesday morning.

“We’ve had it described as a sea of blue light,” Hixson said. “It was a sea of blue lights, red lights and associated personnel that responded to the situation this morning.”

Hixson said 11 buses were scrambled and staged, and five were used to transport students from the school to the armory to meet parents. Mental health counselors are at the armory to assist any parents and students, according to Hixson.

Hixson told News Channel 11 that he does expect school to resume Wednesday morning.

Authorities continue to sweep the school from room to room as of 11:30 a.m.

You can watch News Channel 11’s stream of the briefing below: