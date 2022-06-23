CATSKILL, N.Y. (WWTI) — On June 20, state authorities responded to a diesel spill on the Hudson River.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, this occurred in the Catskill Creek in the Village of Catskill. The call for the spill came in around just before 7:30 p.m. Environmental Conservation Officers on Hudson River boat patrol and DEC’s Spill Responders immediately responded to assist local response efforts.

ECOs used their patrol vessel to deploy approximately 150 feet of hard boom and 75 feet of absorbent boom to contain the spill.

The DEC confirmed that the spill started from a vessel docked nearby. One of the vessel’s stainless steel diesel tanks leaked, which caused its automatic bilge pump to pump out an unknown amount of diesel into the creek.

Once the spill’s source was identified, authorities immediately turned off the vessel’s bilge pump and absorbent pads were placed in the bottom of the engine compartment. The valve to the leaking tank was also shut off which ultimately stopped the leak.

DEC said that it is continuing to monitor the cleanup to ensure it is protective of public health and the environment.