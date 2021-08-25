August 25 weather forecast: Very hot and extremely humid

(Wednesday, August 25, 2021) Heat advisories are in effect for most of the Southern Tier Wednesday as the heat and humidity make a big come-back. It could feel as hot as 100° for some.

Very hot and extremely humid conditions dominate the Northeast Wednesday including the Southern Tier where a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am-7pm.

Air temperatures will soar well into the 80s to close to 90, and dew point temperatures will hover around 70°.

This will result in heat indices between 95-100° in the mid-afternoon.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay comfortable.

A weakening trough moving in from the west may trigger a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm after sunset and into very early Thursday morning.

Our next cold front moves through Thursday.

Ahead of that it’s very hot and very humid again Thursday with feels-like temperatures back in the lower 90s.

Any showers or storms from the cold front will hold off until later in the afternoon and evening.

They look pretty spotty at this point.

The front may actually lag and hover close to the Southern Tier Friday and into the weekend which will keep the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The temperatures won’t be quite as high then, but the humidity is not expected to come down much until possibly mid-next week.

Wednesday: Very hot and humid. Slight risk of afternoon isolated thunderstorms later in the day. High near 90. Feels like temperatures mid to upper 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Slight chance of a spotty shower. Some clouds and muggy. Low around 70. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Hot and muggy. High upper 80s.

Friday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High mid 80s.

Saturday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Monday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High around 80.