August 24 weather forecast: Break from the rain

(Tuesday, August 24, 2021) We’re catching a much needed break from the rain the next couple of days. It’s still very warm though Tuesday, and especially Wednesday.

High pressure moves in Tuesday into Wednesday. This will give the area a much needed break from the rain, but not the heat or humidity.

In fact the temperatures will soar well into the 80s mid-week, and the humidity will stay very high.

Our next cold front moves through Thursday.

We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms again Thursday.

The front may actually lag and hover close to the Southern Tier Friday and into the weekend which will keep the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High mid 80s. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Low mid 60s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Very hot and humid. Slight risk of afternoon isolated thunderstorms. High upper 80s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Hot and muggy. High upper 80s.

Friday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High mid 80s.

Saturday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Sunday: Slight risk of a storm. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Monday: Chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sun and clouds. High low 80s.