Auditions for local movie to be held at Bundy Museum

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local movie company for a full-length feature film later this month.

“Bolt from the Blue” auditions will be held on June 26th and 27th at the Bundy Museum.

It’s a thriller/suspense film about a community college professor of biblical literature who becomes involved with Ken Bolt, a deranged, aging televangelist.

Auditions for the parts of Alyssa and more will be cast.

Those looking to audition can contact Steve Westlake at saw@policegazette.us for more information.

The film begins production in July.