Auditions for local movie to be held at Bundy Museum

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay / Pexels)

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local movie company for a full-length feature film later this month.

“Bolt from the Blue” auditions will be held on June 26th and 27th at the Bundy Museum.

It’s a thriller/suspense film about a community college professor of biblical literature who becomes involved with Ken Bolt, a deranged, aging televangelist.

Auditions for the parts of Alyssa and more will be cast.

Those looking to audition can contact Steve Westlake at saw@policegazette.us for more information.

The film begins production in July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News