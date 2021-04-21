Audit set to pass for Vestal sewage plant with privatization off the table

VESTAL, NY – A contract to have a water and waste water management firm conduct an audit of the sewage plant in Vestal is poised to pass Binghamton City Council now that privatization has been taken off the table for now.

In a release from Binghamton Mayor Rich David, the Mayor and the 4-member Republican majority on Council expressed their support for a $66,000 deal with Veolia to conduct an assessment of the maintenance practices at the Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant.

And, David announced that efforts to seek bids for a private operator of the facility will be halted for now.

Both David and J-C Mayor Greg Deemie are in their final year in office, so any decisions on whether to reopen the privatization process would be left to future administrations.

One of the chief arguments against the Veolia contract by critics was the fear that it was an effort by the French multinational company to improve its chances of becoming the private operator of the plant.

Council is scheduled to vote on the contract tonight.