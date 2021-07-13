Audit praises city oversight of sewage plant project

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor David is touting the results of an audit conducted by the state into how the city oversaw the nearly completed reconstruction of the Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant in Vestal.

David says the report, which was released on Friday, is independent validation that the 274 million dollar rehabilitation project was well-managed.

And he argues that it should dispel what he calls false narratives by critics of the project.

The audit, which took a year and a half to conduct, praised the city for avoiding over 11 million dollars in interest by obtaining a 15 million dollar interest free loan and securing grants covering 27 percent of the overall project costs.

And it commended the city for withholding payments to contractors to recover 3 million dollars of additional costs due to project delays.

It’s one recommendation was to see if more of the costs associated with delays could be recovered.

Critics point out that the report only dealt with the financial oversight of the project which is causing rates to increase significantly for sewage plant users.

They say it doesn’t address the quality of the work that was performed.