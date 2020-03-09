Auchinachie under new ownership

BINGHAMTON, NY – A longtime plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor in our area is under new ownership.

Auchinachie Services, which has been conducting sales, service and installation in our area for over 100 years, has been acquired by Astar Heating and Air.

Astar, which is owned by private equity firm Dubin Clark Portfolio Company, had been looking to establish a presence in Greater Binghamton when it purchased Auchinachie last October

The company plans to continue using the Auchinachie brand in this market.