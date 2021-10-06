Auchinachie Services donates to Clear Shelters campaigns

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local plumbing, HVAC and water filtration company continues to support non-profits in our community.

The program is called Auchinachie Cares, and each month Auchinachie gives 1,000 dollars to a different organization.

This month, it decided to split the money and give it to the Broome County Humane Society and the Animal Care Sanctuary.

A giant check presentation was held at Auchinachie headquarters recently

Annie Taylor from the Humane Society and Johnny Williams from Animal Care Sanctuary both mention what they’ll use the money for.

“We have so many transports of dogs coming up here within the next month, I think we have 1 every single week and we usually do like 10 to 20,” says Taylor.

“We make sure the animals are healthy before we find them homes, like Broome County a lot of them come in are victims of neglect or abuse,” says Williams.

Both non-profits received $500 each.

Senior Vice President of Auchianchie, Chris Holleran says it’s nice to be able to give back to a community that has given him and the company so much over the years.