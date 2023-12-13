HILLCREST, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Auchinachie Services brought two local organizations together to spread some holiday cheer, and support each of their missions.

Every month, Auchinachie Cares donates one thousand dollars to a local non-profit organization, and this month was a two-for-one featuring the Endwell Community Chorus and the Children’s Home in Hillcrest.

The Endwell Chorus visited the Children’s Home and sang Christmas carols to the kids, and even invited some of them up to perform alongside them.

The general manager of Auchinachie, Chris Holleran says that donations go a long way during the holiday season.

General Manager of Auchinachie Services Chris Holleran says, “I was just thinking about it and I said, wouldn’t this be great if we get them to sing to the children and make it a little bit more exciting. And it kind of just fell into place. So, it worked out well. The Children’s Home will be able to get this money before Christmas and use it towards the children’s gifts.”

The Children’s Home will use the donation to buy gifts for the kids and families that it serves.

The president of the Children’s Home, George Dermody says they buy more than toys, but also warm clothing, shoes, school supplies and healthy meals.

President of the Children’s Home George Dermody says, “The holidays are an exciting time and they’re also a challenging time for many of the children and families we serve. So, any joy, any hope that we can bring is especially meaningful this time of year.”

Dermody says the Children’s Home serves more than 800 kids and families in the community.

The Endwell Community Chorus says that the donation will be put into their general fund, which goes towards renting out rehearsal space and funds transportation to events.