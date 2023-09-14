CHENANGO BRIDGE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) September’s Auchinachie Cares recipient is helping local families bear the burden of childhood cancer.

This month, it’s chosen to donate $1,000 to Super Cooper Saves the Day. Founded in memory of Cooper Busch, a Chenango Bridge boy who passed away from Leukemia in 2018, the nonprofit provides emotional and financial support to victims of childhood cancer. General Manager of Auchinachie Chris Holleran says with it being childhood cancer awareness month, it was a perfect time to do something of this caliber.

“Every organization that we’ve chosen is very reputable and they need it. They’re dying for the funds. Getting the world out is part of the cure for whatever focus they need. So, it’s a good thing I’m really excited about every organization that we do. This one looks great,” said Holleran.

Super Cooper hosts many fundraisers throughout the year and even opened a playground to be shared with children across the community. Cooper’s Mom Tara Busch says being able to give back to other families is her own form of therapy.

“I’m always so suprised when I’m at an event people come up to me and they tell me ‘I followed Cooper’s story when he was sick years ago and I have seen all of the amazing thing you’ve done since then.’ We have all of our local schools involved and our sports teams are involved. A lot of our local media care about Cooper and a lot of our local businesses care about what we’re doing as well and we’re really thankful for them,” said Busch.

The Super Cooper Playground is located at Chenango Bridge Park. For more information, check out Super Cooper Saves the Day on Facebook.