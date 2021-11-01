Attorney Letitia James will seek Democratic nomination for Governor

ALBANY, NY – New York Attorney General Letitia James has confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in the state, she will seek the Democratic nomination for Governor.

She made the announcement over Twitter on Friday.

James will enter the race as a formidable candidate just months after issuing a damning report that drove Andrew Cuomo from office in a sexual harassment scandal.

Her announcement came the day after it was announced that Cuomo was expected to face sex-crime related charges in Albany Criminal Court.

62-year-old James is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

With a power base in New York City, she is poised to be a top threat to Governor Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor.

