Attorney donates subs and dog toys to Binghamton police

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local police got a nice surprise today and the four-legged officers were not left out.

Injury Law Attorney Scott Gottlieb and his staff gave Binghamton police officers sub sandwiches and dog toys for their K-9 unit.

The attorney thanked the Binghamton Police Department for what Gottlieb calls their high quality service to the city.

Gottlieb cites the department’s ability to solve serious crimes, their response time, and their diversity as the big reasons for the donation.

The attorney, who often works with the police on injury-related cases, says police need extra support, especially right now.

“Up until recently, we’ve had nothing but praise for first responders. Lately, all we hear about is criticism. While there is a place for some departments to have some criticism, constructive criticism, I think there’s even a greater place for appreciation and gratitude. That’s where we’re coming from. We like to accentuate that, in that there’s a lot of people in this community that want to say ‘thank you,'” Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb says the city needs a safe environment in order to flourish.