Attempted murder-suicide in Vestal leaves one teen dead, two injured

VESTAL, NY – One teenager is dead and two others are injured after an attempted murder suicide in Vestal over the weekend.

Vestal Police say the shooting occurred at about 9:09 PM on Saturday at a home on Rano Boulevard.

Police say an 11-year-old girl in the house heard gunshots while she was upstairs, and came downstairs to see what was going on.

Police say she saw her mother and step-sister had been shot and her father was holding a gun.

The girl then ran to the neighbors who called police.

The sister, 17-year-old Lauren Ajax was declared dead at the scene, while the mother, 52-year-old Marie Laure Jean-Jaques was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that by the time the SWAT team arrived, the father 62-year-old Jean Guillaume had shot himself.

Lieutenant Christopher Streno says the department is learning more about the family’s history of domestic violence.