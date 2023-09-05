BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With LUMA just days away, the stage at Atomic Tom’s is preparing to host local talent for this weekend’s pre-festival show.

Atomic Tom’s is holding their “Binghamton Live at LUMA” two-day concert series on September 8 and September 9, prior to the start of the 2023 LUMA Projection Arts Festival. The show is free and open to those wishing to attend.

From folk and soul to rock, piano and more, guests will be able to enjoy a diverse lineup of musicians from across the area. The show kicks off on Friday with a performance from Alyssa Brigiotta at 6 p.m. Following that will be a set from Paul Shotwell and Michael Wu of Front and Main at 6:30, and a solo concert from Randy McStine at 7:15. Guests can join the event bar again on Saturday for three more performances starting with Manteacosa at 6 p.m., followed by Love Stoned at 6:30. Dirt Farm, a local favorite band, will end the night with John Kanazawich on Spinet Piano at 7:15.

LUMA will begin at 8:30 p.m. with six projections across downtown Binghamton.

Check out Atomic Tom’s on Instagram and Facebook for updates on upcoming shows and events. For more information on LUMA, visit lumafestival.com.