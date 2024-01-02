VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local construction firm is promising to refund all customer deposits while it goes through the process of going out of business.

Atlas James Construction and Fabrication ceased operations and vacated its office on Stewart Road in Vestal in mid-November. A customer tells NewsChannel 34 that he’s been having difficulty reaching the company and has not received a refund of his $2,200 deposit for a project at his home.

Owner Stephen Donnelly says he is currently working with another company to handle the closeout efforts.

Donnelly says Atlas James is finishing one final project that’s in-progress and customers who made deposits will receive the option of having their work completed by a trusted partner, or receiving their refund in full.

Donnelly says the company suffered a series of setbacks that lead to the unfortunate decision, not the least of which was the loss of a key employee who was hurt in an off-the-job accident.

Donnelly encourages any customer in need of a refund to email him directly at SD@AJCAF.com.

He says he’s looking forward to focusing on his marketing and real estate businesses. Donnelly says he is still planning an apartment complex in Endicott called Serenity Tower, although it won’t be on the Huron Campus for zoning reasons.

He says he’s seeking a new location and applying for state grants to support the project.